Lucknow: In a major development, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has banned the use of mobile phones in colleges and universities in the state.

As per the ban, students studying in various universities and colleges across the state will not be able to bring or use mobile phones inside the campus from now onwards. Not just the students, the ban also applies to teachers across all universities and colleges in the state.

A circular to this effect has been issued by the Directorate of Higher Education in Uttar Pradesh. According to the circular, the move is aimed at preventing students from getting distracted from their studies.

The decision was taken after the government observed that a large number of students and teachers were spending their valuable time on mobile phones during the college hours.

In June this year, Yogi Adityanath has already banned the use of mobile phones during his official meetings, including Cabinet meetings.

“The Chief Minister wants all ministers should focus on issues that are discussed in the cabinet meetings. They should not get distracted by their mobile phones. Some ministers have been busy reading messages on WhatsApp during the meetings,” said a senior official in the chief minister’s secretariat.

The ban was enforced after some UP government ministers were found to be busy reading messages on WhatsApp during important cabinet meetings.