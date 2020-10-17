New Delhi: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was shot dead by three bike-borne assailants in Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh last night. The leader, DK Gupta, who was the Mandal vice president, was on his way home after closing his shop when he was attacked at a local market. Police said that Gupta was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries while treatment. Also Read - Hathras Case: CBI Finds 'Blood Stained Shirt' at Accused House, Family Say It’s Red Paint

Following the incident, a protest broke out outside the hospital. Protesters are said to be his family members and supporters. Speaking to reporters, police officer Mukesh Kumar Mishra said, "Some unknown men targeted the BJP leader in the marketplace. We are carrying out a probe. We talked to the protesters to calm them down. We are aiming for a breakthrough in the next 24 hours."

Senior police officers reached the spot and elaborate security was deployed in the area, which lies in Tundla constituency, where assembly bypolls are due on November 3.

Meanwhile, three people, including the main accused, have been detained and are being questioned, informed ADG Agra Ajay Anand.