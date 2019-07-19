New Delhi: In what appears as a mockery of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) membership drive, party MLA Sushil Singh in Uttar Pradesh distributed enrolled school students as party members.

The BJP MLA from Chandrauli in Uttar Pradesh, nephew of mafia don-turned-politician Brijesh Singh, visited National Inter College in Saiadraja where he was called for the construction of a library.

While addressing the students there, Singh made them wear the safron ‘angavastram‘ (scarf) with the BJP symbol on it. The students also read out the party pledge. Moreover, they were also asked to associate with the BJP’s ideology.

The so-called membership drive was carried out during school hours and, as a result, classes were suspended for the event.

However, disagreeing with the accusations, Sushil Singh said, “Students had called me as there was no library in the school, I went there after school got over & assured them about the library. Students asked me for scarves and took a picture. I told them to associate with BJP’s ideology, it wasn’t a membership drive.”

A senior teacher responded to it saying, “Sushil Singh is a ‘bahubali‘ of the area and no one can dare to refuse his word. A number of children were minors but no one is concerned.”

The BJP launched its membership drive on July 6 and every constituency has been given a target.

A party functionary said, “This is the easiest way to fulfil the target. Other leaders can now go to universities and colleges and reach their target within no time.”

With IANS inputs