Home

News

UP Budget 2026: Good news for UP residents as Yogi govt allocates Rs 43565 crore for new schemes, details inside

UP Budget 2026: Good news for UP residents as Yogi govt allocates Rs 43565 crore for new schemes, details inside

UP CM Yogi Adityanath stated that more than 2 lakh crore has been allocated for the capital expenditure, which will strengthen and solidify the infrastructure and economic activity and create better employment opportunities.

Image source: DNA-Center

The government of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday presented the 10th consecutive budget under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The budget for the year 2026-2027 proposes a grand budget of more than Rs. 43,565 crores for the new schemes. In addition, strong support has been kept in mind for capital expenditure and economic growth.

New schemes in UP

The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced schemes of over Rs. 43,565 crore for the budget of the year 2026-27. He stated that more than 2 lakh crore has been allocated for the capital expenditure, which will strengthen and solidify the infrastructure and economic activity and create better employment opportunities in the state.

“This is our government’s 10th budget, and for the first time, a chief minister has had the opportunity to present the 10th budget in a state like Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

Also Read: Budget 2026 Income Tax Rule Changes: Hidden tweaks, late ITR fees and immunity from prosecution; check all details you shouldn’t miss

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Focus on women’s safety, youth, jobs

The Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, mentioned that in the last nine years, the state has done great work to improve the perception and increase development on all fronts. He said that the budget of the state has increased over three times during this time period.

In addition, he talked about how the present budget shows the priorities of the government, which include women’s safety, empowerment of youth, and the generation of better employment opportunities.

Also Read: UP schools, universities must groom youth to win medals at 2036 Olympics: CM Yogi

Improved SDG rankings

The Minister of Finance of Uttar Pradesh, Sanjeev Khanna, pointed out that the ranking of the state in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) India Index has improved. Now, the rankings have come from 29th position in 2018-19 to 18th position in 2023-24.

He added, “The state government successfully organised the fourth Global Investors Summit in February 2024. MoUs worth approximately Rs 50 lakh crore have been signed so far, potentially creating approximately 1 million jobs. Of these, four groundbreaking ceremonies have been held for over 16,000 projects involving an investment of approximately Rs 15 lakh crore.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.