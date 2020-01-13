New Delhi: In a bid to improve deteriorating law and order situation of Uttar Pradesh, the state Cabinet on Monday approved proposal to setup police commissioner system in Lucknow and Noida. “Biggest step towards police reform has been taken by our government today. Uttar Pradesh cabinet has approved proposal to setup police commissioner system in Lucknow and Noida”, CM Yogi Aditynath told media persons today.

Under the Police Commissioner system, the local police chief will be given a free hand to act freely and swiftly, particularly in a law and order situation. In Uttar Pradesh, the Superintendent of Police (district police chief), currently sought permission from the District Magistrate(DM) in most of the decisions concerned with maintaining law and order.

A report of the UP government revealed that one of the reasons of a deteriorating law and condition in the metro cities is the absence of the Police Commissioner system.

Earlier, then UP Governor Ram Naik has suggested implementation of the Police Commissioner system to tackle challenges on crime and law and order front. However, the IAS lobby in the state had opposed the move and the proposal initiated from Director General of Police’s (DGP) desk was shelved in the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

Besides Noida and Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Agra and other big towns could also have a Police Commissioner system under the BJP rule.