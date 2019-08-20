Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet reshuffle is likely to take place on Wednesday, after earlier being postponed on Monday, amid concerns over the health of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who is currently on life support in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

More than a dozen new ministers are expected to take oath in the ceremony which will take place in Raj Bhavan in the state capital Lucknow.

The new names likely to be inducted in the Cabinet include Ashok Kataria and Vidyasagar Sonkar, both of whom are MLCs. Also expected to be included are MLAs Udaybhan Singh, Kapil Dev Agarwal, Anil Sharma, Pankaj Singh, Sanjiv Raja, Neelima Katiyar, Dal Bahadur Kori and Ashish Patel, who is the husband of former Union Minister Anupriya Patel.

Ministers of State with Independent charge Mahendra Singh, Suresh Rana, Anil Rajbhar and Upendra Tiwari are expected to be promoted to Cabinet Ministers.

Also likely to be inducted in the cabinet are three current ministers who recently contested and won the Lok Sabha elections. These are SP Singh Baghel from Agra, Rita Bahuguna Joshi from Allahabad and Satyadev Pachauri from Kanpur.

The Uttar Pradesh government currently has 43 ministers including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his two deputies-Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma. There are also nine Ministers of State with independent charges and 13 Ministers of State.

The BJP came to power in the state with a resounding win in the Assembly elections held in February-March 2017. The saffron party registered a historic victory, winning 325 seats out of total 403. On 18 March 2017, then-Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath succeeded the outgoing Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party as the Chief Minister.