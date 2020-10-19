New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday began searches at four locations in Uttar Pradesh at the premises of BSP MLA Vinay Shankar Tiwari in connection with an alleged Rs 754.25 crore bank loan fraud case. Also Read - Ballia Shooting: 'Stay Away', BJP Chief Cracks Whip Against MLA Surendra Singh For Defending Accused

Vinay Shankar Tiwari is the son of a former minister from Gorakhpur Hari Shankar Tiwari.

The raids are being conducted in two locations in Lucknow, one in Gorakhpur and another in Noida. Gangotri Enterprises is one such location, associated with Tiwari, where the CBI is conducting searches.

The CBI registered a case against the BSP MLA, his wife Rita Tiwari, along with two other directors of Gangotri Enterprises for defrauding banks by taking loans and investing the amount elsewhere.

According to some reports, the alleged defrauding even goes up to the tune of Rs 1,100 crore. More details are awaited.