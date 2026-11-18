Uttar Pradesh Census 2027: Second phase begins, here’s how to fill the form online

Filling in your census details no longer means waiting for someone to knock on your door. In the second phase of Census 2027, the government has launched an online self-enumeration facility, so any citizen can enter their family’s data from home through the official portal. Let’s walk through how it works.

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The initiative lets citizens fill in their own and their family’s information online, a process called Self-Enumeration. Representational image

Census 2027 Self-Enumeration Guide: The government has taken significant steps to make the upcoming census process in the country more accessible and transparent.

The initiative lets citizens fill in their own and their family’s information online, a process called Self-Enumeration. Follow the steps below and enter accurate details about yourself and your family.

Steps to begin the process

Go to https://se.census.gov.in to begin self-enumeration

Pick your state or union territory

Pick your language (final once chosen)

Read the instructions on the portal

Click Proceed

Also Read | Grant 52% Reservations For OBCs in Jobs, Hold Caste Census: Students’ Association Writes Fresh Letter to PM Modi

Mobile number and OTP verification

After accessing the portal, verify your mobile number and identity.

Enter the mobile number you provided during the first phase of the census. A different number will need further verification.

Enter the captcha code.

Click Verify and Proceed.

A one-time password (OTP) will be sent to your mobile number. Enter it.

Click Verify OTP.

Verification of the location

Verify the exact geographic location of your residence.

Confirm that the house location shown on the screen is your current residence.

Select your district, sub-district, village, or town from the map.

Alternatively, use the Get Location option to fetch the exact location from your mobile device.

Select the nearest landmark to your residence and mark it on the map to confirm the location.

Click Next.

Submit the form

This is the most important step of self-enumeration: you need to fill in your family’s complete information.

Go to the dashboard.

Answer questions 1 to 6 for all family members.

Then answer questions 7 to 40 for each member, one by one.

Click Save after each entry to save that member’s details.

Click Review and Submit to double-check the data entered for each member.

Correct any errors.

Once everything is confirmed, click Submit.

Also Read | Census 2027: Population enumeration schedule announced, to begin from January 25

Generate and verify SE ID