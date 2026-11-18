Uttar Pradesh Census 2027: Second phase begins, heres how to fill the form online
Uttar Pradesh Census 2027: Second phase begins, here’s how to fill the form online
Filling in your census details no longer means waiting for someone to knock on your door. In the second phase of Census 2027, the government has launched an online self-enumeration facility, so any citizen can enter their family’s data from home through the official portal. Let’s walk through how it works.
Census 2027 Self-Enumeration Guide: The government has taken significant steps to make the upcoming census process in the country more accessible and transparent.
The initiative lets citizens fill in their own and their family’s information online, a process called Self-Enumeration. Follow the steps below and enter accurate details about yourself and your family.
Steps to begin the process
Go to https://se.census.gov.in to begin self-enumeration