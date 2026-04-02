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CM Yogis Yuva Scheme gives wings to youth aspirations, Lakhimpurs Umang becomes successful entrepreneur

CM Yogi’s Yuva Scheme gives wings to youth aspirations, Lakhimpur’s Umang becomes successful entrepreneur

CM Yuva Scheme gives wings to youth aspirations as Lakhimpur’s Umang emerges as a successful entrepreneur. Scroll down to read his inspirational journey.

CM Yogi's Yuva Scheme gives wings to youth aspirations, Lakhimpur’s Umang becomes successful entrepreneur

The Yogi government has a clear objective that youth should not remain job seekers but become job creators by establishing their own enterprises. With this vision, various schemes are providing financial assistance, training and guidance to young individuals. This vision is now becoming a reality at the grassroots level. Umang Shukla, a resident of Civil Lines in Lakhimpur Kheri, has turned this vision into reality.

Umang Shukla availed the benefits of a government scheme to establish his own oil mill. He shared that in November 2025, he received a loan of Rs 25 lakh under the ‘Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarozgar Yojana’ through the District Industries and Entrepreneurship Development Centre. This financial support opened the path for realizing his dreams.

He started a mustard oil business and is now processing 10 to 15 quintals of mustard daily. The oil produced in his unit is sold in local markets as well as through online platforms.

His enterprise has not only become a source of income for him but has also created employment opportunities for others. Currently, 5 people are employed in his unit. He sells around 500 to 600 litres of mustard oil every month, earning a net monthly income of approximately Rs 70,000 after expenses.

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Today, the ambitious schemes of the Yogi government are not only making youth self-reliant but also securing and brightening their future. The ‘Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarozgar Yojana’ has emerged as a significant opportunity for the youth of the state. Under this scheme, loans are provided on easy terms to help individuals start their own businesses.

The objective of the scheme is to provide financial assistance and support to unemployed youth in the state. Eligible applicants can receive loans of up to Rs 25 lakh for setting up manufacturing units and up to Rs 10 lakh for service-based businesses.

The funds can be used for plant and machinery, purchase of raw materials, working capital and other related expenses. Interested individuals can apply through the District Industries and Entrepreneurship Development Centre after obtaining complete information.

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