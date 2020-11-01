Lucknow: Congress district president in Jalaun, Anuj Mishra was beaten up by two women who claimed that they were being stalked and harassed by the man. Also Read - Team of 80 CRPF Men Deployed to Guard Hathras Victim's Family

A video of the Congress leader being slapped and hit with slippers by the women went viral on the social media on Sunday, along with a photograph of the accused, Anuj Mishra, with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The incident took place on Saturday on Station Road in Orai.

The two women told mediapersons that Anuj Mishra had been frequently calling them up and harassing them.

Jalaun: A viral video surfaced in which Congress district president Anuj Mishra was seen being beaten up near Orai railway station by two women for allegedly sexually harassing them. Police say, "We are investigating the matter. Further action will be taken after the probe." pic.twitter.com/yaUuBUHkDL — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 1, 2020

They said that they had earlier complained to Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Kumar Lallu, but he did not take any action against his party leader.

“We also informed the police but no action was taken. With no option left, we called Mishra here and beat him up publicly. What else could we do,” the women said.

Congress district president Anuj Mishra, when asked about the incident, termed it a political conspiracy. “I am not able to understand the political conspiracy in which I am being trapped. Two women all of a sudden came and caught my collar. There were four men along with them who were making video,” he said.

UP Congress leaders, when contacted, expressed complete ignorance about the incident.

(With inputs from ANI)