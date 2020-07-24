New Delhi: Amid the neighbouring Delhi being finally able to flatten its COVID curve, Uttar Pradesh is still struggling to contain the spread of Coronavirus infection in the state. As of Thursday, the state registered another record-breaking single-day surge of 2,529 Coronavirus cases, pushing the state’s total tally to 58,104. A total of 1,298 people succumbed to the infection in the state, a report by News18 stated. Also Read - Independence Day 2020: Govt Offices, States to Conduct Celebrations Digitally; MHA Issues Advisory

According to the report, the worst-hit city in the state, Lucknow, witnessed 307 fresh Coronavirus infections the same day.

In another development, as many as 120 inmates of district jail in Jhansi tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, officials told news agency PTI. The Jhansi district administration said that 134 people had tested positive for COVID-19 of which 120 are inmates of the district jail.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the Jhansi district is 881 and as many as 671 patients have been discharged so far after recovering from the disease, they said.

Further, Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 66 new cases yesterday while 120 patients got discharged during the same period. So far, 4,466 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, while its number of active cases came down to 910 from 962 on Wednesday, the data showed.