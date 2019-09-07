New Delhi: In a strange incident, a 23-year-old Dalit officer in Uttar Pradesh‘s Lakhimpur Kheri district committed suicide, alleging humiliation and mental harassment by a village head, a leader of a farmers’ outfit and others, police said on Friday.

Village development officer (VDO) Trivendra Kumar Gautam, who started his career last year, hanged himself to death at his home on Wednesday night. His body was recovered on Thursday from the rented accommodation at Shivsagar locality of Lakhimpur town.

Gautam, in a hand-written suicide note, blamed the district president of a farmers’ outfit, the head of Rasoolpur village and the son of another village head behind his decision to end life.

Gautam in the suicide note also stated that he is troubled and feels that he is a failure. He called for punishing the farmers’ party president and the village head after his death.

Five people, including the three from the farmers’ outfit, have been arrested, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shailendra Lal was quoted as saying by a news agency.

An FIR had also been lodged under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and the Information Technology Act, the ASP said.

“Investigations are on and no one found involved will be spared,” Lal said.