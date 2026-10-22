Uttar Pradesh declares 2-day closure of liquor shops, bars for council elections; Check dates

Liquor sales across Uttar Pradesh will remain prohibited across the state on October 23 and 27 in light of the Legislative Council (MLC) elections. according to an official order, all liquor outlets will remain closed on polling and counting days. Meanwhile, bars, clubs, hotels and restaurants serving alcohol will also be prohibited from doing so.
Dry days have been declared on October 23 and October 27 for the upcoming UP Legislative Council elections. District Magistrate Vishakh G. issued the order to ensure peaceful polling for the 11 council seats and smooth conduct during vote counting.
If you are planning to dine out, note that the restrictions extend far beyond liquor shops. Bars, restaurants, clubs, and hotel lounges will not serve alcohol on October 23 and 27. Armed forces and paramilitary canteens must also comply, with local authorities ordering all excise license holders to ensure full closure.
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The prohibition extends beyond retail outlets. Bars, clubs, restaurants and hotels where alcoholic beverages are served will not be permitted to serve liquor on October 23 and 27. Canteens operated by the armed forces and paramilitary forces will also fall under the restrictions. The order directs all excise licence holders to ensure that their establishments remain closed on the designated dates.
Violators face strict legal consequences, authorities warned, adding that liquor traders will receive no compensation for losses during the forced closure. The restrictions are designed to maintain law and order throughout the election and counting process for the 11 Council seats.
The elections are being held for five Graduate Constituencies and six Teachers’ Constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Voting will be conducted through ballot papers. The five Graduate Constituencies are Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut and Allahabad-Jhansi. The six Teachers’ Constituencies are Lucknow, Agra, Varanasi, Meerut, Bareilly-Moradabad and Gorakhpur-Faizabad.
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What makes these MLC elections different? Unlike regular Assembly polls where all registered adults can vote, eligibility here is restricted strictly to qualified graduates and teachers registered on the designated voter lists.
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