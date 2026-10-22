Uttar Pradesh declares 2-day closure of liquor shops, bars for council elections; Check dates

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections, state authorities have mandated dry days on October 23 (polling) and October 27 (counting). The order prohibits the sale and service of alcohol across all commercial venues, including retail shops, bars, clubs, and hotel restaurants. Check below for official restrictions and election schedules.

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Liquor stores in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed for MLC elections. Representational image

Liquor sales across Uttar Pradesh will remain prohibited across the state on October 23 and 27 in light of the Legislative Council (MLC) elections. according to an official order, all liquor outlets will remain closed on polling and counting days. Meanwhile, bars, clubs, hotels and restaurants serving alcohol will also be prohibited from doing so.

Dry days have been declared on October 23 and October 27 for the upcoming UP Legislative Council elections. District Magistrate Vishakh G. issued the order to ensure peaceful polling for the 11 council seats and smooth conduct during vote counting.

Here’s what will remain closed

If you are planning to dine out, note that the restrictions extend far beyond liquor shops. Bars, restaurants, clubs, and hotel lounges will not serve alcohol on October 23 and 27. Armed forces and paramilitary canteens must also comply, with local authorities ordering all excise license holders to ensure full closure.

Also Read | Why will liquor shops in Delhi remain shut on October 9, 10? Check details

The prohibition extends beyond retail outlets. Bars, clubs, restaurants and hotels where alcoholic beverages are served will not be permitted to serve liquor on October 23 and 27. Canteens operated by the armed forces and paramilitary forces will also fall under the restrictions. The order directs all excise licence holders to ensure that their establishments remain closed on the designated dates.

Violators face strict legal consequences, authorities warned, adding that liquor traders will receive no compensation for losses during the forced closure. The restrictions are designed to maintain law and order throughout the election and counting process for the 11 Council seats.

UP MLC elections

The elections are being held for five Graduate Constituencies and six Teachers’ Constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Voting will be conducted through ballot papers. The five Graduate Constituencies are Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut and Allahabad-Jhansi. The six Teachers’ Constituencies are Lucknow, Agra, Varanasi, Meerut, Bareilly-Moradabad and Gorakhpur-Faizabad.

Also Read | Bengaluru liquor ban: Alcohol sales prohibited from today till September 20 during Ganesh Chaturthi

What makes these MLC elections different? Unlike regular Assembly polls where all registered adults can vote, eligibility here is restricted strictly to qualified graduates and teachers registered on the designated voter lists.