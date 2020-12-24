New Delhi: At least two died in a road accident after a dozen students were on Thursday crushed under a speeding truck in Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh. Four other students are hospitalised and in critical condition. Also Read - Monkey Snatches Bag Containing Rs 4 Lakh in UP's Sitapur, Tears & Throws Currency Notes in The Air

The accident occurred when a group of students were going to a coaching centre on their bicycles in Sungira village of Kulpahar Kotwali area.

More details awaited…