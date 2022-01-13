New Delhi: A meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Core Committee on the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls was held on Wednesday where discussions took place on seat sharing with allies. The meeting which was chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah lasted for 14 hours and concluded at 1:35 am today. According to a report by news agency ANI, BJP had finalised its list of 172 candidates for the first three phases of the UP elections.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Shiv Sena to Contest on 50-100 Seats, Says Sanjay Raut

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, BJP's UP election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan and other top leaders were a part of the deliberations at the party headquarters in the national capital. While 58 seats go to the polls in the first phase, 55 seats and 59 seats shall be up for grabs in the second phase and third phase respectively.

The Core Commitee also discussed Assembly constituencies include Ayodhya where the party may field Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, according to the report in ANI. However, the final decision on Adityanath's constituency will be taken in the meeting of the BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) on Thursday in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be present.

It may be noted Adityanath, who represented the Gorakhpur constituency in the Lok Sabha five times, has never contested Assembly elections and is currently a member of the Legislative Council. Earlier, BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav had written a letter in this matter demanding Yogi Adityanath to contest the elections from Mathura.

The Core Committee also discussed recent resignations of Uttar Pradesh BJP MLAs including two cabinet ministers at the meeting.

These selected names (172 candidates) will now come up for approval in the meeting of the party’s Central Election Committee scheduled on Thursday. The members of this body include PM Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Jual Oram, MP CM Shivraj Chouhan, Bihar Minister Shahnawaz Hussain, BJP national secretary Vijaya Rahatkar and BJP national general secretary (organization) BL Santhosh. As per sources, the possible constituencies from which Adityanath can contest including Ayodhya came up in the BJP core committee meeting but the CEC will take the final call.

Reportedly, it scrutinized candidates for more than 300 Assembly seats of the state. The saffron party might field new candidates on almost half of the 90 seats where it suffered a loss in the 2017 UP Assembly election. Moreover, some sitting Ministers whose performance has not been satisfactory may be denied a ticket or be shifted to other constituencies.

UP Assembly Election 2022:

The upcoming election shall be held in 7 phases, February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7 whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10. In view of the COVID-19 situation, all physical rallies and roadshows have been banned until January 15 and the polling time has been increased by 1 hour.

While Congress, AAP and BSP are going solo in the upcoming polls, Samajwadi Party has announced a tie-up with Shivpal Yadav’s PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar-led SBSP, RLD and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel.

Meanwhile, the BJP has joined hands with the Apna Dal and NISHAD party. Yogi Adityanath faces a tough challenge as no CM of UP has been able to win a second consecutive term since 1987.