New Delhi: Dara Singh Chauhan, the former Uttar Pradesh minister in Yogi Adityanath's cabinet, on Sunday joined Samajwadi Party in presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Dara Singh Chauhan was the third minister and one of the several ex-BJP MLAs to quit the party ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Election.

Apna Dal MLA Dr RK Varma, whose party is in alliance with BJP, had also joined Samajwadi Party at the event.

Welcoming the two leaders into the party, Akhilesh Yadav taunted the BJP and slammed 'fake surveys' being published while adding that the ground reality was much different from what was being portrayed.

“Backward classes and Dalits have understood that it’s BJP’s strategy to privatise everything with time and later jeopardise BR Ambedkar’s Constitution and finish the reservation system. No one can lie more than this BJP CM,” Akhliesh Yadav said at the event.

“The BJP has been practicing negative politics, promoting hatred and creating divisions. We will pursue the politics of development,” Akhilesh Yadav said.

Last week, Dara Singh Chauhan – and two other UP ministers – quit the Yogi Adityanath cabinet, giving a jolt to the BJP in the poll-bound state. The two former Uttar Pradesh ministers from Yogi Adityanath’s ministry – Swami Prasad Maurya, a prominent OBC leader, and Dharam Singh Saini, another key OBC leader, – had also joined Samajwadi Party on Friday. Five BJP MLAs and Apna Dal (Sonelal) legislator Amar Singh Chaudhary also joined the SP in the presence of Akhilesh Yadav.

Elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly are scheduled to be held in seven phases starting from February 10. The results for 2022 UP Assembly Election will be declared on March 10.