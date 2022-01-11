New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo and former chief minister Mayawati will not contest the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Election, her party colleague and MP Satish Chandra Misra said. Misra, a senior BSP leader, also confirmed that he too will not contest in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls.Also Read - UP Assembly Election 2022: 5 Factors That Would Be In Play In Upcoming Polls

BSP MP Misra, however, exuded confidence that the party will form the next government in Uttar Pradesh. “Former Chief Minister Mayawati and I will not contest the assembly elections. If Samajwadi Party does not have 400 candidates, how will they win 400 seats? Neither SP nor BJP will come to power, BSP is going to form the govt in Uttar Pradesh,” Satish Chandra Misra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier, Mayawati was seen missing in action and has not started her election campaign till now even as all the other political parties are active including the BJP with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing several rallies.

The four-time Chief Minister of UP has been active only on Twitter. She sometimes issues a press note. A few days ago, Mayawati tweeted about the PM’s security breach and criticised the Punjab government where her party is contesting elections in alliance with the Akali Dal.

Mayawati has been accused of staying away from the political arena and has been limiting her activities to press statements and tweets. Party national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra has refuted this and said, “The BJP, SP and Congress are luring leaders with tickets for the assembly elections,” Misra was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that BSP will release the first list of candidates for 2022 UP Elections on Mayawati’s 66th birthday on January 15. Earlier, the BSP president had asked her party workers to celebrate her birthday in their homes in view of the surge in the COVID cases across the state and also the implementation of the model code of conduct (MCC) after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls in seven phases on February 10, February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3, and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.