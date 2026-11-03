Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2027: ECI reviews poll preparedness in 18 UP districts, directs officials to…

The CEO also directed officials to ensure distribution of voter information slips five days before polling and record the distribution in booth-level officers' registers.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/uttar-pradesh-election-meerut-baghpat-bulandshahr-gautam-buddh-nagar-ghaziabad-hapur-saharanpur-muzaffarnagar-shamli-amroha-yogi-adityanath-8541677/ Copy

Election Commission of India directed poll-bound states to transfer officials. File image

Lucknow: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday reviewed preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 18 districts across four divisions and directed senior officials to strengthen voter lists, security arrangements and personnel training to ensure free, fair and peaceful polling.

The review meeting was chaired by Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Manish Garg in Meerut in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa and other senior commission officials, according to a statement issued by the CEO’s office.

Officials from Meerut, Saharanpur, Moradabad and Aligarh divisions participated in the meeting, which covered electoral preparedness, including voter registration, polling station facilities, availability and management of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and VVPATs, training of election personnel and law-and-order arrangements.

The districts covered were Meerut, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Amroha, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Aligarh, Etah, Hathras and Kasganj.

Garg emphasised the importance of the review for both first-time district election officers and police chiefs and experienced officials, noting that election rules and guidelines undergo periodic changes. He urged all officials to examine the issues discussed afresh and improve their preparations accordingly.

He directed officials to complete election-related preparations within stipulated timelines, ensure training for personnel, verify absent, shifted, duplicate and deceased (ASDD) electors in voter lists, and hold coordination meetings with neighbouring districts.

He also stressed ensuring minimum assured facilities at polling stations and launching EVM awareness programmes, according to the statement.

The senior deputy election commissioner instructed authorities to maintain strict surveillance against the illegal transportation and distribution of liquor during the elections, including checks at distilleries’ source and exit points.

He also called for effective arrangements for mobile phone deposit boxes at polling stations on polling day, with the assistance of volunteers.

Officials were asked to ensure training for state-level master trainers and familiarise relevant personnel with postal ballot-related instructions.

Rinwa directed officials to launch special drives in classes 11 and 12 and degree colleges to enrol young people becoming eligible to vote for the first time.

He also asked authorities to re-examine rejected Form 6 applications to ensure that eligible citizens are included in electoral rolls. Electoral rolls for panchayat and assembly constituencies should be compared to identify and enrol eligible voters left out of the lists, he said.

Applicants filling Form 6 should provide their mobile numbers and complete addresses accurately, while Common Service Centre operators should be trained immediately in the online application process and measures to prevent multiple entries.

The CEO further directed district election officers to recheck all Forms 6, 7 and 8 entered by computer assistants since the conclusion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

District contact centres should remain functional during the Special Summary Revision-2027 and the Assembly elections, while complaints received through the National Grievance Redressal System (NGRS), Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) and other channels should be reviewed regularly and resolved within prescribed timelines, he said.

Appeals filed under the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, should also be disposed of promptly and on merit.

Rinwa instructed officials to deploy flying squad teams and static surveillance teams as prescribed for election monitoring.

Sector magistrates and sector police officers were asked to jointly visit polling stations and conduct vulnerability mapping of highly sensitive areas, according to the statement.

District magistrates and police superintendents were also directed to jointly inspect the locations designated for the departure of polling parties and the receipt of election materials, it said.

Basic facilities at polling stations should be updated on the ECINET app, and webcasting should be arranged at all polling stations during the 2027 assembly elections. Trained personnel should be deployed to monitor webcast feeds, with cameras properly positioned inside and outside polling stations, the statement said.

The CEO also directed officials to ensure distribution of voter information slips five days before polling and record the distribution in booth-level officers’ registers.

Complaints received on social media should be addressed promptly with fact-based responses, while false and misleading information should be shared with cyber cells for necessary action, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by India.com staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)