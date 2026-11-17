Uttar Pradesh elections 2027: Nearly 1.9 million voters added in 7 months as draft voter list released, final list soon

Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa published the SSR draft electoral roll on Tuesday, showing a net increase of 18,84,113 voters and taking the total electorate to 13.58 crore ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls.

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Voter list- File image

Lucknow: Ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa published the draft electoral roll under the Special Summary Revision (SSR) on Tuesday, recording a net increase of 18,84,113 voters compared to the April 10 final list. With total registered voters now reaching 13,58,68,905, up from 13.39 crore, Rinwa announced a one-month window to file claims and objections, urging eligible citizens, especially women and young voters, to verify and update their details.

Draft list of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections

“During this period of one month, camps will be set up at all 1,73,730 polling centres on November 21, 22 and 28 and 29, from 10 AM to 4 PM During this, BLOs will be present with the draft electoral rolls and will have a sufficient number of Form 6, 7 and 8,” Rinwa said, while appealing to the voters to check their names on the draft roll during this period.

“If any voter doesn’t find his or her name on the electoral roll, the BLOs will help them fill either Form 6, 7 or 8 there itself,” he added. Rinwa stated that the draft voter list released under the Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2027 includes a total of 13,58,68,905 voters. These include 7,38,58,510 men, 6,20,06,353 women, and 4,042 third-gender voters. He added that this draft list also includes 11,83,352 voters in the 18-19 age group.

13.39 crore voters register in SIR final voter list

A total of 13.39 crore voters were registered in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) final voter list in Uttar Pradesh, released on April 10, he said, while underlining that this draft list has witnessed an increase of 18,84,113 voters compared to SIR’s final list. He added that the number of female voters has increased by 10,96,828, while the number of male voters has increased by 7,87,449.

Further, the UP CEO stressed that during the month-long window from November 16 to December 17, special efforts will be made to include those women and youth who might have been left out and added that “special emphasis will be laid on the fidelity and correctness of the details of electors in the voter lists”. He mentioned that the qualifying date for the SSR process is January 1, 2027.

“The names of those who have or will have attained 18 years of age till the qualifying date should be included in the voter list, and Absent, Shifted, Dead, and Duplicate voters should be deleted in order to publish an updated and error-free electoral roll,” Rinwa said. He added that the final electoral roll of the SSR in Uttar Pradesh will be published on January 4, 2027.

(With inputs from agencies)