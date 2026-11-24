Uttar Pradesh Elections 2027: Samajwadi Party releases first list of candidates; full list here

Samajwadi Party releases its first list of five candidates for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, naming Umar Ali Khan, Ashu Malik, Nahid Hasan, Mehboob Ali and Jyoti.

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Akhilesh Yadav. File image

Uttar Pradesh Elections 2027: In a significant political development ahead of assembly elections in the state, Samajwadi Party has released the first list of candidates. Earlier today, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the party was ready to make adjustments and accommodate its allies in seat-sharing arrangements with the Congress, stressing that the primary objective of the alliance was to defeat the BJP and win the elections. He said the focus of the ongoing discussions was on finding a winning formula, determining an appropriate seat-sharing arrangement and selecting candidates with the best chances of victory.

First list of Samajwadi Party (SP) candidates

In its first list, the party has named Umar Ali Khan from Behat (Saharanpur), Ashu Malik from Saharanpur, Nahid Hasan from Kairana (Shamli), Mehboob Ali from Amroha and Jyoti Lodhi from Lalitpur.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “I have two separate points to make. Alliances are formed to win elections. The focus is on finding a winning formula, deciding the right seat-sharing arrangement and selecting candidates who have the best chance of winning. The Samajwadi Party is ready to adjust and accommodate its allies because this is a major battle, and our common goal is to win. To defeat the BJP, we need to prepare well and make the right decisions.”

He further said senior party leaders entrusted with holding discussions were currently engaged in negotiations with their Congress counterparts.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2027

While Uttar Pradesh’s next Assembly election is scheduled for early 2027, 2026 serves as a crucial political warm-up marked by October’s Legislative Council (11 seats) and Rajya Sabha (10 seats) elections, alongside November’s draft electoral roll revision covering 13.58 crore voters across 403 constituencies. Ahead of the 2027 showdown, the Yogi Adityanath-led NDA is restructuring its booth network, while the Samajwadi Party-Congress bloc, Mayawati’s BSP and Chandrashekhar Azad’s Aazad Samaj Party are sharpening their strategies.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attacks Samajwadi Party

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath this month launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party, accusing it of promoting criminal elements and lawlessness, and alleged that an innocent child was killed in Gorakhpur because of the party chief’s convoy.

Addressing a BJP gathering here, Adityanath said the state had witnessed major festivals such as Dhanteras, Diwali, Bhai Dooj and Chhath being celebrated peacefully and harmoniously, but such unruly behaviour was seen on the streets during the Samajwadi Party’s ‘PDA Rath Yatra’ in Gorakhpur on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies)