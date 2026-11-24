Uttar Pradesh elections 2027: SP offers Congress 26 seats in first proposal as alliance talks continue

Uttar Pradesh elections 2027: Samajwadi Party's offer is well below the Congress's ask of 120 seats, including 50 'winnable' ones. Seat-sharing talks between the two parties began in Delhi on Monday.

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An estimate of seats to be shared between Samajwadi Party and Congress is being pondered upon by leaders. PTI

Uttar Pradesh elections 2027: With seat-sharing talks for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections under way, the Samajwadi Party has put 26 seats on the table for the Congress as its opening offer.

Ram Gopal Yadav, the Samajwadi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP, told reporters in Delhi that everything that needed saying had been said at yesterday’s meeting. He added that he had given the Congress the party’s 26 seats and that talks would resume today.

SP MP Rajeev Rai also said that the Akhilesh Yadav-led party has offered 26 seats. SP’s offer to Congress is against the latter’s demand for 120 seats, including 50 “winnable” seats. The seat-sharing negotiations between the two sides began on Monday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh elections 2027: Samajwadi Party, Congress hold first seat-sharing round; meet again Tuesday

The Congress has scaled back its demand. At a meeting at Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari’s residence, it asked for 120 seats in all, well down from the 181 it first wanted, reports stated, citing two leaders in the room. It also pressed Akhilesh Yadav’s party for at least 50 “winnable” seats.

Congress leader Rajendra Pal Gautam said his party wants most of the assembly segments under the six Lok Sabha seats it holds – Raebareli, Saharanpur, Barabanki, Sitapur, Amethi and Allahabad. The Congress also asked the SP for at least one seat in every one of the 75 districts, he said.

However, Ram Gopal Yadav said the seat distribution process will be conducted with winnability in mind.

“I am not talking about numbers. Numbers are not important. We have reached a consensus on this between the two of us, and, as I said, we will meet again tomorrow (Tuesday), and everything will be finalised. The meeting was on a very positive note, and I am confident that we will finalise everything within the next two to four days,” said state Congress chief Aradhana Mishra.

The other seats sought by Congress, excluding the 50-odd seats, are mostly those the Samajwadi Party hadn’t won before or where it was organisationally weak, reports suggested.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls 2027: Samajwadi Party and Congress leaders to meet in national capital on November 23 and 24 over seat-sharing

In the 2022 assembly polls, the Congress fought alone and secured just two seats, down from the seven seats it won in 2017 in alliance with the SP. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, out of the 17 seats Congress contested in alliance with the SP, it won just six.

Earlier, Congress was demanding the seats on the basis of its Lok Sabha performance, traditional strongholds and regional factors. SP leader Fakhrul Hasan Chand on Monday said that while the seat requirements and constituency preferences would be discussed by the party’s four-member panel led by senior leader Ram Gopal Yadav, the final decision would rest with party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

SP leader Fakhrul Hasan Chand on Monday said that while the seat requirements and constituency preferences would be discussed by the party’s four-member panel led by senior leader Ram Gopal Yadav, the final decision would rest with party chief Akhilesh Yadav.