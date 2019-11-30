New Delhi: In another shocking case of inattention in government schools, an English teacher in a secondary school in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh struggled to read out few lines in English from a Class 8 English textbook.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Unnao District Magistrate Devendra Kumar Pandey asked a teacher to read out a paragraph from a book during a routine surprise inspection in Sikandarpur Sarausi area of the district. Furious at her inability to read a few basic lines, the DM ordered an immediate suspension of the teacher.

“She should be suspended immediately. She is a teacher and can’t even read…she can’t read English,” DM Pandey could be heard telling the other officials present there.

#WATCH Unnao: An English teacher fails to read a few lines of the language from a book after the District Magistrate, Devendra Kumar Pandey, asked her to read during an inspection of a govt school in Sikandarpur Sarausi. (28.11) pic.twitter.com/wAVZSKCIMS — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 30, 2019

This proves the doleful condition of education standard in government schools in India’s rural districts.

Interestingly, the incident came to light days after the recent mid-day meal shocker in a primary school in Uttar Pradesh that was accused of serving students diluted milk with a bucket of water under the government scheme.

The video of the incident which has been doing rounds on the social media showed a woman (the cook) adding a bucket of water to one-litre milk to feed as many as 81 students of the school.