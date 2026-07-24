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  • Breaking: 2 dead, several feared trapped after violent explosion at firecracker factory in UPs Saharanpur

Breaking: 2 dead, several feared trapped after violent explosion at firecracker factory in UP’s Saharanpur

At least two people have lost their lives in a massive fire that broke out in the Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district on Friday. The death toll is expected to increase while rescue operations are underway to search for trapped people.

Written by: Hritika Mitra Edited by: Hritika Mitra
Published: July 24, 2026, 7:00 PM IST
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Several people are feared trapped while two people were dead after a massive explosion took place at a factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur on Friday. Search and rescue operations are underway to reach the trapped people.

According to the police the blast took place a firecracker factory in Naya Gaon under the Gangoh police station area. Saharanpur SSP Abhinandan said, “The explosion caused panic in the surrounding areas, damaged a part of the factory, and triggered a fire.”

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He further stated that rescue teams are searching the debris for trapped people. The injured are being rushed to hospitals.

Further details are awaited.

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About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

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