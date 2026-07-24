Breaking: 2 dead, several feared trapped after violent explosion at firecracker factory in UP’s Saharanpur

At least two people have lost their lives in a massive fire that broke out in the Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district on Friday. The death toll is expected to increase while rescue operations are underway to search for trapped people.

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Breaking News

Several people are feared trapped while two people were dead after a massive explosion took place at a factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur on Friday. Search and rescue operations are underway to reach the trapped people.

According to the police the blast took place a firecracker factory in Naya Gaon under the Gangoh police station area. Saharanpur SSP Abhinandan said, “The explosion caused panic in the surrounding areas, damaged a part of the factory, and triggered a fire.”

He further stated that rescue teams are searching the debris for trapped people. The injured are being rushed to hospitals.

Further details are awaited.