Several people are feared trapped while two people were dead after a massive explosion took place at a factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur on Friday. Search and rescue operations are underway to reach the trapped people.
According to the police the blast took place a firecracker factory in Naya Gaon under the Gangoh police station area. Saharanpur SSP Abhinandan said, “The explosion caused panic in the surrounding areas, damaged a part of the factory, and triggered a fire.”
He further stated that rescue teams are searching the debris for trapped people. The injured are being rushed to hospitals.
Further details are awaited.
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