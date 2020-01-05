Prayagraj: In a chilling incident, five persons of a family were on Sunday found murdered in their house in Yusufpur Sevayat village in Soraon police circle.

Prima facie, it appeared that all five had been killed with a sharp-edged weapon late on Saturday night.

Senior Superintendent of Police Satyarth Aniruddh Pankaj said that initial investigations indicated that the murders were a result of personal enmity but the police are working on various theories.

The deceased have been identified as Som Dutt Tiwari, his wife, two children and one more person – possibly a relative.

The bodies have been sent for a post mortem. A forensic team was also called to take crucial samples.

In order to ease the prevailing tension, additional forces have been deployed in the village.