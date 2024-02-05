Home

UP Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on Monday presented the budget in the state assembly.

Uttar Pradesh FM Suresh Kumar Khanna Presents Budget Of Rs 7.46 Lakh Crore For 2024-25

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on Monday presented the budget for the financial year 2024-2025 in the state assembly. He presented the budget with an outlay of Rs 7.36 lakh crore, which is higher than the current budget of Rs 6.90 lakh crore. Notably, the overall outlay for the next year consists of new schemes worth Rs 24,863.57 crore. While presenting the budget Khanna said that the UP government has so far been successful in bringing about 6 crore people out of poverty. “Our government has so far been successful in bringing about 6 crore people out of poverty. Today the unemployment rate in the state is only 2%. Semiconductor policy has been approved by the state government. This policy will pave the way for the establishment and development of semi-conductor units in the state, which will bring large-scale investment in the state from within the country and abroad. Uttar Pradesh has become the fourth state in the country to bring such a policy. There is a plan to develop Aero City in Lucknow on the lines of Delhi, which will be developed in about 1500 acres. It will have facilities like a 7-star hotel, park, world-class convention centres and others,” Khanna said in the Assembly.

#WATCH | UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presents the budget in Vidhan Sabha, says “Our government has so far been successful in bringing about 6 crore people out of poverty. Today the unemployment rate in the state is only 2%. Semiconductor policy has been approved by the… pic.twitter.com/PfNlAU4gA6 — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2024

Notably, the budget for 2023-24 was Rs 6.90 lakh crore which included schemes worth Rs 32,721 crore.

Uttar Pradesh Government’s budget for 2024-25 estimates total receipts at Rs 7,21,233.82 crore, with revenue receipts estimated at Rs 6,06,802.40 crore and capital receipts at Rs 1,14,531.42 crore.

The share of tax collection in revenue receipts is estimated at Rs 4,88,902.84 crore, including the state’s own tax revenue of Rs 2,70,086 crore and its share in the central tax pool at Rs 2,18,816.84 crore. The total expenditure is estimated at Rs 7,36,437.71 crore, with Rs 5,32,655.33 crore allocated for the revenue account and Rs 2,03,782.38 crore for the capital account.

Minister Khanna said that the UP government’s policies reflects PM Modi’s slogan of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka and their policies are dedicated to upliftment of young women, farmers and the poor. “PM Modi has implemented the slogan of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas and our policies are especially dedicated to the upliftment of young women, farmers and the poor. Under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanat, there has been unprecedented improvement in law and order, along with this, as a result of significant improvement and expansion in infrastructure and collectivity, investment proposals worth more than Rs 40 lakh crores have been received through the Global Investor Summit held in the year 2023, which will provide employment to 1.10 crore people in the state. Organised crime has been eradicated and the industrial sector is growing at a fast pace. The state used to be in the 14th place in the ranking of ease of doing business but today it is in the second position..,” he said while presenting the budget for the fiscal year 2024-24.

Meanwhile, former Uttar Pradesh former chief minister and Samajwadi Party Supremo Akhiles Yadav reacted on the budget and stated that he hopes that the budget 2024-2025 would focus on doubling farmers’ income and providing employment to youths of the state.

“The BJP government claims every time that this will be the biggest budget. The budget should be of some use… I hope this budget will be about doubling farmers’ income, employment to youth and the security of the people in the state. 90% population which I have defined, what are they going to get? Till now all the budgets of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are centred around the top 10% population..,” he said.

#WATCH | Lucknow: On the Uttar Pradesh state budget, former CM and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav says, “The BJP government claims every time that this will be the biggest budget. The budget should be of some use… I hope this budget will be about doubling farmers’… pic.twitter.com/DozTkNZ0wB — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 5, 2024



Of the overall expenditure, Rs 5,32,655.33 crore is allocated for the revenue account, and Rs 2,03,782.38 crore is designated for the capital account.

Following the deduction of the total expenditure from the receipts of the consolidated fund, a budgetary deficit of Rs 15,103.89 crore is estimated.

Minister Khanna said that under the Destitute Women Pension Scheme, the amount payable to the eligible beneficiaries has been increased from Rs500 per month to Rs1,000 per month.

As many as 31,28,000 destitute women have been benefited under the scheme till the third quarter of 2023-2024.

Under the Women Farmer Empowerment Project, the target is to provide technical support by forming 200 producer groups in the financial year 2024-2025, the Minister said.

(With PTI inputs)

