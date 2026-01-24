Home

UP Foundation Day: CM Yogi talks about ‘One District, One Product’ scheme for a self-reliant state

The scheme identifies and promotes one product, which is unique in every district of the state. These products include Chikankari, zari-zardozi embroidery, indigenous food products, and the local specialties.

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday described the One District, One Product initiative as a major one for the state’s self-reliance. Alongside, he talked about the economic transformation brought by the scheme to the state of Uttar Pradesh. He said that it has played an integral role in increasing the traditional industries and has empowered multiple local artisans. Not just this, but he has also contributed to the broader mission of the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, which stands to be the push of India toward being self-sufficient.

‘One District, One Product’

The scheme of 'one district, one product' was launched in the year 2018. It additionally focuses on a variety of products. The initiative's aim is to preserve the cultural heritage of the state and build economic identity.

CM Yogi on UP Foundation Day

The Chief Minister stated, “When Uttar Pradesh celebrated its foundation day for the first time in 2018, Ram Naik was the Governor of the state. With the blessings of the then-party President Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi, we gave a boost to the traditional industry of every district in the form of One District One Product.”

Revival of traditions

CM Yogi said that under ‘One District, One Product’, the traditional craftsmen and smaller units will have a better purpose along with markets. According to the Chief Minister, this will further help in the revival of the old industries by giving them better visibility. The initiative has not just helped to preserve the skills which are regional, but also provides a platform for the local products to get a national audience and reach the global markets.

Global reputition

The ODOP scheme has become something much larger than just a normal scheme of development. It has now become one of the state’s identity.

UP Foundation Day

‘उत्तर प्रदेश दिवस’ के पावन अवसर पर आज ‘राष्ट्र प्रेरणा स्थल’, लखनऊ में आयोजित समारोह में माननीय केंद्रीय गृह एवं सहकारिता मंत्री श्री @AmitShah जी के साथ सहभाग किया। इस अवसर पर माननीय केंद्रीय गृह एवं सहकारिता मंत्री जी द्वारा ‘एक जनपद-एक व्यंजन’ योजना एवं ‘सरदार पटेल औद्योगिक… pic.twitter.com/xkFsiyZHat — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 24, 2026

