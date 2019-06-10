New Delhi: Four persons died and six more have been injured after they were run over by a Kanpur-Delhi bound Rajdhani Express at Balrai station near Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday morning. The train was travelling on the Delhi-Howrah route. The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital.

The deceased, residents of Kaushambi, were identified as Rajendra, Pintu, Jamhir Lal and Bhaiya Lal.

It has been reported that people travelling by Avadh Express were troubled by the heat and standing on the railway tracks. Meanwhile, the Rajdhani Express sped, crushing them to death.

