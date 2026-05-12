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50% cut in VIP convoys, push for WFH: Yogi govt announces fuel-saving measures days after PM Modis austerity call; check full list of actions

50% cut in VIP convoys, push for WFH: Yogi govt announces fuel-saving measures days after PM Modi’s austerity call; check full list of actions

The Uttar Pradesh government has rolled out a series of austerity and fuel-conservation measures, including reducing VIP convoys by 50%, encouraging work-from-home, promoting Metro and public transport usage, and holding official meetings virtually following PM Modi’s appeal for responsible consumption.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Noida: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for austerity measures and responsible consumption measures like avoiding gold buying, foreign travel and saving petrol and diesel amid the ongoing economic and geopolitical situation in West Asia, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office led by CM Yogi Adityanath announced a series of steps aimed at reducing fuel usage, cutting government expenditure and promoting efficient public practices across the state. Here are all the details you need to know about the actions taken by the Yogi government amid the call for saving fuel in the country.

Key measures announced by the Uttar Pradesh government:

Residents urged to reduce fuel consumption and avoid unnecessary gold purchases.

Chief Minister held a meeting with Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries regarding implementation of austerity measures.

Directions issued to reduce vehicle convoys of the Chief Minister, Ministers, and other dignitaries by 50%.

Emphasis placed on promoting a “Work-from-Home” culture wherever possible.

Citizens encouraged to utilize PNG, Metro services, and public transport to reduce fuel dependency.

Government departments advised to organize conferences, meetings, seminars, and similar events virtually to minimize travel and expenditure.

Also read: ‘Use EV vehicles, work from home top priority’: Why PM Modi addressed the nation twice in 24 hours on energy savings

What Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on saving resources amid global crisis?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reiterated his call for reduced fuel consumption, greater use of public transport and electric vehicles by citizens, and urged people to defer gold purchases amid the West Asia crisis which has caused large-scale disruptions.

Addressing a gathering in Vadodara after inaugurating the Sardar Dham Hostel built by the Patidar community, Modi appealed to people to opt for work from home, a pandemic-era practice.

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Also read: ‘Remain calm and avoid any panic’: Modi government minister makes big statement after PM Modi’s Sunday address

“The West Asia crisis is one of the worst in the decade; just as we overcame the COVID-19 pandemic, we will come out of this also,” the Prime Minister asserted.

PM Modi noted citizens had always fulfilled their responsibilities whenever the country faced war or any other major crisis.

Also read: ‘Use petrol, diesel with restraint, avoid gold purchase’: PM Modi warns people amid ongoing tensions in West Asia

“Whenever India faced war or any other major crisis, citizens fulfilled their responsibilities upon the government’s appeal; we need to do the same today,” the PM told the gathering.

(With PTI inputs)

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