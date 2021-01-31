New Delhi: A 30-year-old woman was gang-raped by six accused, including minors aged between 15 and 17 years, in Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place some months ago in a field in the area, not too far from Meerut. The accused had even filmed the gangrape and tried to sell clips of the same when the police nabbed them. All six accused have been arrested. Also Read - Ghazipur Border Closed After Police Try to Remove Protesting Farmers, Traffic Snarls on Delhi-UP Route

The incident happened in October, according to a report by The Times of India, but it came to light only on Saturday when the police caught the accused men trying to send clips of the gangrape. The woman, who is said to belong to a Dalit household, had probably not raised her voice against the act fearing shame in her village. She also works as a domestic worker and has children of her own.

In the video, as per the TOI report, the woman can be heard pleading the men not to shoot the video while they went on with the heinous act. Notably, five out of six accused belonged to a different community, causing uproar in the village. Additional police forces have been deployed to maintain law and order in the district.

According to the victim’s statement to the police, as quoted by TOI, the accused were selling the detestable video clips for Rs 300 each among locals in the area.

“The woman went to collect forest wood when she was raped by five accused, who were all minors. The video was sold for Rs 300 by one of their friends who is a 20-year-old. He is also made an accused in the case. The crime occurred in October,” the police said.

The woman has been sent for a medical examination. Her details were shared with the district administration for compensation under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.