UP gets first Braille library in Lucknow; know complete details

The Uttar Pradesh government launched its first Braille library on January 4, i.e., Sunday. The official statement mentioned that the library has an extensive collection of more than 4,000 books. The Braille library was established on the first floor of the Swami Vivekananda Central Library. The Vice Chancellor of Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University (DSMNRU) inaugurated the library and extended floral tributes to the statue of Louis Braille on his birth anniversary.

UP’s first Braille Library

Narendra Kashyap, the Minister of State for Backwards Classes Welfare and Divyangjan Empowerment said that the library has over 4,000 books that are aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP). He added that the academic books have been produced by the university’s Braille press. He noted that these cover 54 courses across undergraduate and postgraduate levels. Kashyap stated that Dr. Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University (DSMNRU) is the first one in Uttar Pradesh to make a large and organised Braille library. He said that a reading room has also been created with space for more than 150 students.

What have the officials said?

The spokesperson and library-in-charge of the university, Yashwant Viroday, said that the university is planning to increase the collection from 4,000 to 10,000 books in a year. Not just academic material, but the Braille library provides novels, plays, biographies, and other works of literature. Viroday stated that the facility will be accessible to students and persons with visual impairment who are not from the campus. It will be done with the help of a membership system accessible for the researchers, scholars, academicians, and residents of Lucknow.

Casual membership of Braille Library

The casual membership of the Braille Library will be granted for up to six months at once. This card lets the user access the resources of the Braille library with a fee payment.

