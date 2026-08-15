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UP cracks down on analogue dairy products, bans paneer, ghee and khoya

According to the UP government, brands selling milk and dairy products manufactured outside the state will face a statewide sales ban if harmful chemicals or foreign fats are detected.

Written by: Hritika Mitra Edited by: Hritika Mitra
Published: August 15, 2026, 5:41 PM IST
UP cracks down on analogue dairy products, bans paneer, ghee and khoya
Up government has imposed a ban on analogue milk and milk products. Representational image

Uttar Pradesh has announced a statewide ban on analogue dairy products, including paneer, ghee and khoya, on Saturday. Authorities had earlier planned stricter enforcement through the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) against hotels and restaurants selling such products under misleading labels. Several other states, including Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, have taken similar steps against dairy substitutes made with vegetable fats.

Food Safety and Standards Act on milk and milk products

The Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, makes it clear that milk and dairy products should be sold in their genuine form. According to the order, inspections carried out in several districts of Uttar Pradesh found cases where milk and milk products had been adulterated.

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Authorities reported finding various adulterants in milk and dairy products across several districts. These included refined oils and fats, soybeans and soy-based products, talcum powder, detergents, titanium dioxide, liquid glucose, hydrogen peroxide and different neutralisers.

According to the order, producing milk and dairy products with such adulterants can be harmful to consumers. It therefore places the responsibility on the Food Safety Commissioner to curb the use of these substances.

What did the order say?

  • The order states that if harmful chemicals, adulterants or other fats are detected at a dairy or milk-product manufacturing unit, authorities will seize and destroy all milk products found on the premises.
  • To protect public health, authorities will immediately halt construction at such establishments by issuing an emergency prohibition order under Section 34 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
  • The order states that anyone found systematically using harmful chemicals will face criminal action, including an FIR under the applicable BNS provisions.
  • A state-wide ban will be imposed on the sale of the concerned brand.
  • The order allows for the immediate suspension of a food business’s licence or registration under Regulation 2.1.8(4) of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.
  • If testing confirms the presence of harmful chemicals or foreign fats in dairy products manufactured outside the state, authorities will prohibit the brand from being sold anywhere in Uttar Pradesh.

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About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

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