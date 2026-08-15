UP cracks down on analogue dairy products, bans paneer, ghee and khoya

Uttar Pradesh has announced a statewide ban on analogue dairy products, including paneer, ghee and khoya, on Saturday. Authorities had earlier planned stricter enforcement through the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) against hotels and restaurants selling such products under misleading labels. Several other states, including Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, have taken similar steps against dairy substitutes made with vegetable fats.
The Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, makes it clear that milk and dairy products should be sold in their genuine form. According to the order, inspections carried out in several districts of Uttar Pradesh found cases where milk and milk products had been adulterated.
दूध और दुग्ध उत्पादों में मिलावट पर अब कड़ी कार्रवाई
आमजन को शुद्ध एवं सुरक्षित दूध और दुग्ध उत्पाद उपलब्ध कराने के लिए उत्तर प्रदेश में मिलावटखोरी के खिलाफ सख्त कदम।
टैल्कम पाउडर, सेलखड़ी, सैफोलाइट, रानीपाल, टिनोपाल, रिफाइंड तेल-वसा, डिटर्जेंट, टाइटेनियम डाइऑक्साइड, हाइड्रोजन… pic.twitter.com/YA8hDaRgCN
— UPFSDA (@UPFSDA) August 15, 2026
Authorities reported finding various adulterants in milk and dairy products across several districts. These included refined oils and fats, soybeans and soy-based products, talcum powder, detergents, titanium dioxide, liquid glucose, hydrogen peroxide and different neutralisers.
According to the order, producing milk and dairy products with such adulterants can be harmful to consumers. It therefore places the responsibility on the Food Safety Commissioner to curb the use of these substances.
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