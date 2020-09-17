Renaming Spree of Yogi government: Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel has given the approval to change the name of Manduadih Railway Station of Varanasi to ‘Banaras’, after a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the central government. Also Read - 'Arrest, Search Without Warrant': UP Govt To Set Up New Special Security Force | All You Need to Know

The Union Home Ministry had approved the renaming of Manduadih station in Uttar Pradesh as ‘Banaras’ a month ago on August 17, 2020 after the state government had sent a request for renaming the railway station in Varanasi district. Also Read - UP BJP Launches 'Seva Saptah' to Mark PM Modi's Birthday

A ‘no objection certificate’ has been issued for changing the name of the Manduadih railway station to ‘Banaras’, PTI quoted a Home Ministry official at the time.

The Home Ministry considers proposals for name change according to the existing guidelines in consultations with agencies concerned. It gives its approval to any proposal for change of name of any place after taking no-objections from the Ministry of Railways, Department of Posts and Survey of India, another official said.

For changing the name of a village or town or a city, an executive order is needed. The renaming of a state requires amendment of the Constitution with a simple majority in Parliament, the official said.

Earlier this year, continuing the renaming spree, Yogi government had changed the names of four railway stations in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district. Allahabad Junction became Prayagraj Junction, Allahabad City came to be known as Prayagraj Rambag, Allahabad Chhioki was changed to Prayagraj Chheoki and the name of Prayag Ghat was converted to Prayagraj Sangam.