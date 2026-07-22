Uttar Pradesh govt providing free scooty: Check eligibility, documents required

The Yogi government has given the go-ahead to the Rani Lakshmibai Scooty Scheme for 2025–26, offering free scooters to the highest-performing 5 per cent of female students in each college.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/uttar-pradesh-govt-providing-free-scooty-check-eligibility-documents-required-8481217/ Copy

Here's how you can get a free scooty from the Uttar Pradesh govt. File image/PTI

The Yogi Adityanath government has approved the Rani Laxmibai Scooty Scheme for 2025–26. Under the initiative, free scooters will be distributed to the top 5 per cent of female students in every college, with the aim of encouraging academic excellence and making it easier for them to continue their higher education.

Who will be able to claim the benefits?

Only female students who are domiciled in Uttar Pradesh can benefit from the Rani Lakshmibai Scooty Scheme. The scheme covers students enrolled in undergraduate programmes at government as well as private colleges, with the top 5 per cent performers in each graduating class being selected.

Apart from academic merit, family income is also taken into account. Students are eligible only if their household earns less than Rs 12 lakh annually, while students with disabilities, destitute students and those from martyr families receive priority.

What will you get with the scooter?

The scheme offers more than just a free scooter. The government also provides 5 litres of petrol, a helmet, and bears the expenses for RTO registration and vehicle insurance.

Also Read | Bareilly man surprises father with new scooty keys on birthday; internet says, ‘proud of you’ | Watch viral video

What are the required documents?

To apply for the scheme, eligible students must keep documents such as an Aadhaar card, domicile certificate, income proof, educational certificates, college ID, bank details, passport-size photo and registered mobile number ready.

How to apply for scooty scheme?

To avail the benefits of the scheme, female students must visit the official online portal, the Higher Education Department/UP Scholarship Portal (scholarship.up.gov.in), or its dedicated portal. On the portal, click on the ‘Rani Laxmibai Scooty Yojana’ tab. Subsequently, enter your mobile number, Aadhaar number, and roll number to complete a new registration. Subsequently, upload your marksheets, income, and residence certificates.

Also Read | Watch: Noida woman gets stuck on pillar of elevated flyover after car rams her Scooty, rescued

The college or university will first review applicants’ marks and merit, then forward the eligible candidates’ list to the department. After the final selection list is announced, beneficiaries will be handed over scooter keys and documents during a distribution ceremony.