Uttar Pradesh govt to bear treatment cost of 7-year-old girl after her school commute goes viral

Ragini is a Class 1 student at Primary School Digheda in Uttar Pradesh while living nearly 400 metres away. She travels to school by either hopping on one foot or with the help of her family members.

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The district administration stepped in after her story emerged on social media.

Seven-year-old Ragini will get medical treatment at the Uttar Pradesh government’s expense after a video of her hopping nearly 400 metres on one leg to reach school drew attention on social media, District Magistrate Mangla Prasad Singh said on Thursday. “The effort now is to ensure that the girl’s leg is treated. A team of doctors went for her check-up today. An orthopaedic surgeon and a senior doctor examined her, and we are sending her for two tests to BHU,” Singh told PTI.

“We will try to get her leg treated through surgery or in whatever manner the doctors advise so that she can stand on her feet. As per the directions of the chief minister and the state government, whatever expenses are incurred will be borne entirely by the state government,” he said. Ragini, a Class 1 student at Primary School Digheda, lives in Ranipur village of Digheda gram sabha in the Manier area. The school is around 400 metres from her home, where she sometimes goes by hopping on one leg and at other times with the help of family members.

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The district administration stepped in after her story emerged on social media. On Wednesday, Singh visited her home along with officials and handed her two tricycles, books, a school bag, toys and chocolates. Singh also spoke to Ragini’s mother Babita Devi and grandfather to understand the girl’s condition and her family’s circumstances.

According to Babita, Ragini was around six months old when she was injured in a road accident while her mother was carrying her to get medicines. The child’s leg was severely damaged in the accident. “We do not have enough money to get her better treatment,” Babita said.

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She said Ragini has learnt to manage her daily activities with one leg. Seeing other children carrying schoolbags and passing her house often makes her cry and say that she too wants to study, Babita said. The girl’s father works as a labourer and the family faces financial difficulties, according to her mother.

After learning about Ragini’s condition, the district magistrate on Tuesday sent the district empowerment officer for persons with disabilities and a doctor to her home to assess the situation. Singh subsequently visited the family himself on Wednesday.