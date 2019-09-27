



New Delhi: The counting of votes for by-elections in Hamirpur Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh has begun at 8 AM on Friday and the results for the same will be declared later in the day.

This year the Uttar Pradesh seat has witnessed a four-cornered contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress.

A total of nine candidates contested this year from the Hamirpur seat. The BJP has fielded party member Yuvraj Singh, BSP Naushad Ali, Manoj Prajapati from the SP, and the Congress has fielded candidate Hardeep Nishad. Apart from the four major parties, the CPI candidate from Hamirpur is Jamal Alam Mansori. Moreover, there are four Independent candidates in the fray, as well.

BJP is eyeing to retain its position after the seat was left vacant following the conviction of party’s sitting candidate MLA Ashok Kumar Singh Chandel in May, necessitating the polls. Chandel was disqualified from the Hamirpur seat after he was sentenced in a murder case in May this year.

Meanwhile, rival parties like SP and BSP are attempting their best to defeat the BJP by snatching the electoral seat and send a strong signal to the upcoming by-elections in 12 other constituencies.

Hamirpur assembly falls in the first set of by-elections in four assembly seats – Dantewada, Pala, Badharghat and Hamirpur – of Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh, respectively; following the Lok Sabha polls 2019. The polling in the Uttar Pradesh seat was held on September 23, while the counting will be conducted today.