New Delhi: At a time when people across the country are reeling from shock over Hathras and Balrampur rape cases, a 14-year-old girl, belonging to the Scheduled Castes, was killed in Easter Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district on Thursday. The police said that the girl's head was 'smashed with a brick'. She had gone to a field to relieve herself.

Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said that her brother went who looking for her found the body in the field. The body has stab injuries to the face and other parts and has also been battered with bricks, the SP said, adding that it has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Further details will be known only after receiving the autopsy report, he added. Police have arrested three members of a family on the complaint of the father of the deceased.

“The incident is a fallout of enmity between neighbours. The father of the girl has given a complaint that after a tiff on September 28, the rivals had warned that he would be taught a lesson”, the SP stated.

Reacting to the case, the Congress party under the hashtag #JusticeForIndiasDaughters, asked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to resign.

“Is there no end to the cruelty BJP will allow? Barely 40 kms from the PM’s constituency, another child has been brutalised. CM Ajay Bisht must resign,” the grand old party tweeted.