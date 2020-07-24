New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh on Friday tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection. The state minister has quarantined himself at home and a thorough contact tracing has begun. Health authorities also took the samples of Singh’s family members and their reports are expected by Saturday. Also Read - Kanpur News: Kidnapped Lab Techinican Killed, But Body Yet to be Recovered; 5 Held

According to reports, the BJP MLA from UP's Bansi Assembly had been suffering from mild fever after which he decided to get himself tested. He was tested through the TruNat machine for a quick result, however, his samples have also been sent to KGMU lab in Lucknow, the reports of which are expected to be released by evening.

Last evening, Uttar Pradesh recorded yet another single-day highest number of COVID-19 cases with 2,529 infections in 24 hours. The state's total tally crossed the 58,000-mark, with 34 new fatalties. The death toll in UP stands at 1,298.