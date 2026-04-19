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Heatwave tightens grip on Uttar Pradesh as temperatures cross 40°C, IMD warns of rising heat ahead

Heatwave tightens grip on Uttar Pradesh as temperatures cross 40°C, IMD warns of rising heat ahead

Uttar Pradesh faces intense heatwave conditions as temperatures cross 40°C, with IMD issuing warnings and urging residents to take precautions amid rising health risks and prolonged summer heat.

UP Heatwave

Several districts of Uttar Pradesh are bracing under severe heatwave conditions as the mercury continues to soar above 40 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued another heatwave alert for the next few days.

Temperatures soar above 40°C in parts of UP

IMD HAS declared that several districts of Uttar Pradesh including areas of Bundelkhand and central UP have seen temperatures crossing 40°C. This marks one of the first severe heatwave conditions of summer.

Heatwave conditions in parts of north and central India are increasing day by day. The maximum temperatures are expected to reach 43 degrees Celsius in some neighbouring areas of UP. Meteorologists also informed that dry hot winds are likely to continue over many parts of UP in the coming days.

IMD predicts heatwave conditions to continue in UP

India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced, the heatwave conditions in isolated parts of Uttar Pradesh are expected to continue and escalate over the next few days. IMD predicted temperatures to soar well above normal over north India and noted “widespread” areas to be 4-8°C above normal temperatures.

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The IMD further added that citizens should not let their guard down because of heatwaves as it can be fatal if faced for long periods.

What’s causing temperature to shoot up quickly?

India Meteorological Department revealed that due to dry westerly winds and clear sky conditions, there is high calorimetry causing temperatures to rise. India also hasn’t witnessed any rainfall or western disturbances in the past few weeks which might have helped cool off the temperature.

Furthermore, climate experts said that due to a gradual shift in global climate patterns, summers of 2026 have arrived very early causing heatwave conditions.

Peak afternoon hours see lesser people on roads

With the onset of extreme temperatures in Uttar Pradesh, people are seen avoiding going out in the afternoon when the sun is at its peak.

Health concerns are rising as staying under such weather for long periods can be dangerous for children, older adults, and daily wage workers.

Farmers and labourers are one of the biggest demographics affected by this heatwave as it becomes difficult to work during these conditions.

Citizens are being advised to –

Drink copious amounts of water

Stay out of the sun from 12 PM to 4 PM

Wear loose-fitted clothes

Cover your head with an umbrella/shadow

Forecast for Uttar Pradesh

India Meteorological Department also forecasted that this year will witness more heatwave days across India. UP will likely continue to see temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius in the next few weeks. There can be some respite from these heatwaves if the weather changes suddenly but for now, it looks like a long summer for UP.

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