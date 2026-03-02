Home

Holi 2026: Yogi Adityanath declares 3-day holiday from March 2 - Will Noida and Lucknow offices remain closed?

The Uttar Pradesh government has declared a three-day public holiday from March 2 to March 4, 2026, for Holi celebrations, with early salary disbursal announced for state employees.

Yogi Adityanath declares 3-day holiday from March 2 - Will Noida and Lucknow offices remain closed?

Holi date is near and to celebrate Holi festival full of colours, joys, greetings and frolic, the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government has declared holidays for UP government employees, state offices, schools as well as colleges in UP and Noida from March 2 to March 4, 2026.

All UP Government Offices Including Noida To Remain Shut Till Holi Celebrations

Honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath has directed the closure of all government offices under UP state government for three days in view of Holi celebrations. This order includes all the government offices, administrative units as well UP government affiliated public offices in Noida and nearby areas will remain shut till Holi celebrations.

Under this three-day holiday notification, March 2 has been declared as holiday on the occasion of Holika Dahan, March 3 as Sunday and March 4 as holiday on the occasion of Holi as per the labour laws.

UP government salaries to be credited before Holi holidays

In another s order related to Holi holidays in UP, the Yogi Adityanath led state government will make sure that all the state government employees get their salaries and pensioners get their pensions before the beginning of Holi vacations.

In order to ensure the smooth transfer of salary and pensions, Saturday i.e. February 28 has been declared as an official working day for all employees so that all government offices wrap up their official work and process the salaries at the earliest.

Addressing the media, Chief Minister Adityanath further stated that special emphasis has been given to ensure that every section of government employees, be it permanent, contractual or even daily wagers working for outsourcing agencies, receives their dues on time before the celebrations begin.

Schools and Colleges to be Closed Till Holi Celebrations

Echoing similar sentiments, all government schools in UP will also remain closed from March 2 to March 4, so students can celebrate Holi with their families.

Likewise, schools and colleges in Delhi-NCR will remain closed till March 3 and 4.

District Administration Asks Citizens To Celebrate Happy Holi

On receiving notification of holidays, district administration across UP have asked citizens to celebrate a Happy Holi. People are coming together as a family to greet each other and exchange sweets (gujiya) and enjoy Holi!

Mark your calendars and join the celebration from March 5 as all public offices and UP schools reopen post-Holi celebrations.

