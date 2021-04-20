UP Lockdown News: Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a total lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays (weekend lockdown in UP) until further orders as coronavirus cases continue rising in the state. The decision comes moments after the Supreme Court stayed the Allahabad High Court order for a lockdown in the five worst-hit cities in UP. Besides, a night curfew will continue from 8 PM to 7 AM every day, as imposed, in all districts reporting 500 plus cases. Only essential services will be allowed during this period. Also Read - Complete Lockdown or Section 144 in Karnataka? Yediyurappa Govt to Take Final Decision Amid Rising COVID Cases

More details awaited… Also Read - Second Coronavirus Wave Could Stabilise in India by end of 2021, Says AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria