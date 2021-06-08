Kanpur: At least 17 people died on Tuesday when a bus collided with a loader at Sachendi suburb in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur. According to the initial reports, around 30 people were injured in the accident. They have been taken to the Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and instructed the officials to provide all possible help. Also Read - 'Take Inspiration From Mulayam': BJP Takes A Dig At Akhilesh Yadav After SP Founder Gets Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Inspector-General of Police (IG) Mohit Agarwal informed that there was a collision between a private bus and a Vikram tempo, full of passengers near a canal in the Kisan Nagar area of ​​Sachendi. The bus, which was at high speed hit the tempo and later both the vehicles overturned. "Four people are undergoing treatment at Hallet hospital. The bus was going to Delhi from Lucknow," news agency reported quoting IG Mohit Agrawal.

Reports further add that the tempo was carrying workers from a nearby factory while the bus was going towards Delhi from Lucknow. The collision was so strong that there was a scream among the passengers and the highway was jammed.