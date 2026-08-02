Schools and colleges in THIS district of Uttar Pradesh to remain closed from August 3 to 10, here’s why

New Delhi: In a significant development, all schools and colleges in Muzaffarnagar district will remain closed from August 3 to 10 in view of the ongoing Kanwar Yatra. As per the official press release issued, District Magistrate Umesh Mishra ordered the closure of all educational institutions to ensure the smooth movement of Kanwar pilgrims and maintain public safety during the annual pilgrimage.
The authorities have also enforced phased traffic diversions and heightened surveillance across western Uttar Pradesh to facilitate the movement of pilgrims.
Police in Meerut has reviewed security and traffic arrangements for the Kanwar Yatra, which began on July 30, an official statement said. Deputy Inspector General (Meerut Range) Kalanidhi Naithani inspected the Pallavpuram segment of the Kanwar route, the wireless sub-control room at Modipuram and a temporary police outpost.
Naithani instructed officials to strengthen surveillance and wireless communication systems, install additional CCTV cameras, and ensure the deployment of extra police forces and Quick Response Teams (QRTs) at sensitive locations, police said in a statement.
The DIG also reviewed route diversions, lighting arrangements, facilities for pilgrims, and CCTV surveillance and directed the installation of ‘Slow Down’ signboards at critical points along the Kanwar route.
He also directed that reserve police force be kept ready at Modipuram, Pallavpuram and other high-congestion areas for any emergency situation.
The safety of Kanwariyas, smooth movement, and seamless arrangements during the Kanwar Yatra are top priorities, the DIG said.
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