Uttar Pradesh on HIGH ALERT after Kulgam terror attack, security beefed up along Kanwar Yatra routes; Yogi government plans to...

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government has heightened the security across the state after the killing of a worker by terrorists who entered a brick kiln in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district. After an alert from the central intelligence agencies, the Uttar Pradesh Police has issued a high alert across the state and directed all districts to maintain heightened vigilance.
Central agencies have informed the Uttar Pradesh Police that terrorists, allegedly acting at the behest of Pakistan-based gangster Shehzad Bhatti, may be planning a major attack in the state. Potential targets could include the Kanwar Yatra, sensitive government buildings, religious places, and other crowded public locations.
All schools and colleges in Muzaffarnagar district will remain closed from August 3 to 10 in view of the ongoing Kanwar Yatra. According to an official press release, District Magistrate Umesh Mishra has ordered the closure of all educational institutions to ensure the smooth movement of Kanwar pilgrims and maintain public safety during the annual pilgrimage.
The Kanwar Yatra began on July 30 with the commencement of the holy month of Shravan and will conclude on August 11. Pilgrims carrying Ganga water from Haridwar have started arriving in Muzaffarnagar in large numbers, prompting authorities to step up security and traffic management arrangements across the district.
As part of the arrangements, all shops and restaurants serving or selling meat along the Kanwar routes have been ordered to remain closed till August 12, while liquor and wine shops on these routes have been screened with curtains, though they will continue to operate.
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