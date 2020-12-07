New Delhi: In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police extended till January 2, 2021, the curbs imposed across Noida and Greater Noida under CrPC section 144. In an order issued late on Sunday night, the Noida police said that public gatherings and holding of congregations will remain banned across Noida and Greater Noida during the period. Also Read - Are Rapid Antigen Tests Not Reliable? 11% Delhiites Who Tested Negative Found Corona Positive in RT-PCR

Last week, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government had imposed Sec 144 in six major cities of the state–Lucknow, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Agra and Greater Noida, in a bid to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission.