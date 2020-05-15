New Delhi: To ferry migrant workers and labourers, four trains will run for Bihar from Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh on May 16, Saturday. The decision was taken late on Thursday night after a high-level meeting attended by District Magistrate Suhas LY, Police Commissioner Alok Singh, Nodal officer for COVID-19 response Narendra Bhooshan and Government Railway Police (GRP) officials. Also Read - No Stamping on Boarding Passes, No Meals: This is How Domestic Flights Are Likely to Resume in Green Zones After May 17

"As per the instructions of the state govt, special trains will be run for migrant labourers in Gautam Buddh Nagar district. The trains will be run from Dadri railway station & Dankaur Railway station. 4 trains will ply for the migrant labourers on 16th May", Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY said.

While two of the trains would leave from the Dadri railway station to Aurangabad and Sasaram, while the other two from the Dankaur railway station to Buxar and Siwan.

The decision is in compliance of a directive from the UP government, the administration said in a statement.

“The transport service will be allowed only for those Bihar migrants who have enrolled themselves on the Jansunwai portal – HYPERLINK “http://jansunwai.up.nic.in”jansunwai.up.nic.in. Those registered will get a detailed notification about the travel on their phone through SMS which will be valid as the ticket for the journey,” it added.

The statement further asked the migrant workers (who want to go back home and have not registered themselves) to immediately enrol themselves through the jansunwai portal of the UP government.