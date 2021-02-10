New Delhi: A constable was beaten to death while a policeman was severely injured after they were attacked by the liquor mafia in Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident happened late Tuesday when the two policemen – Constable Devendra and Sub-Inspector Ashok – had gone to Nagla Dheemar village in Sidhpura police station area to raid an illegal liquor factory. Also Read - Village Girl Dances to Mother India’s Song in a Field, Madhuri Dixit is Mighty Impressed | Watch

The constable was severely thrashed, resulting in his death, while sub-inspector Ashok Kumar has been admitted to hospital, District Magistrate Chandraprakash Singh said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to take stern action against the culprits under the National Security Act. He has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of the deceased and job to a family member.

"An inspector and a constable had gone in search of criminals in Nagla Dhimar village in Kasganj on Tuesday. In an unfortunate incident, constable Devendra lost his life. CM (Yogi Adityanath) has announced to give ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakhs and job to a family member of the constable," Kasganj DM CP Singh told news agency ANI.

The other policemen who managed to escape the attack raised an alarm and came back with a larger force with lathis and rifles to rescue the two victims. The two policemen were later located in a field covered in blood and their clothes torn apart.

“UP government works on the policy of zero tolerance towards crime and criminals (and) without any compromise of law and order. Immediate and strict action will be taken against the concerned culprits,” read a tweet by the office of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.