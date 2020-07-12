Uttar Pradesh Lockdown: In a bid to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to implement strict lockdown across the state on weekends. The lockdown will remain effective in both urban and rural areas of the state. The development comes after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with the officers of ‘Coronavirus management team-11’. Also Read - Vikas Dubey Encounter: Uttar Pradesh Forms Judicial Commission to Probe Death of Gangster

Following the meeting, he has also issued fresh ‘Unlock’ guidelines for the state and announced that all markets will remain closed on weekends. “All markets are allowed to remain open from Monday to Friday and during the weekends they’ll remain shut as sanitization process will be undertaken there”, the notification issued by CM Yogi on read. Also Read - Lockdown Extension: From Triple Lockdowns to Weekend Restrictions: Full List of States That Implemented Shutdown Amid Unlock to Contain COVID-19 Spread

Besides, the Chief Minister has also asked authorities for ramping up of corona/COVID-19 testing to 50,000 tests every day. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Government Set to Announce Complete Lockdown on Weekends: Reports

Read full guidelines here:

“The lockdown on weekends will be implemented from the coming Saturday and Sunday especially in the crowded areas. It (lockdown) will be in place for the month of July at least. The markets and offices will remain closed on these days. However, the banks will remain open,” Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi told PTI.

“This is being done basically to stop the spread of infection through unwanted physical movement. Economic activities will, however, not suffer,” he added.