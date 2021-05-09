New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday decided to extend the state-wide lockdown till 7 AM on May 17 in view of coronavirus cases still rising. The UP lockdown was earlier put in place till May 10, after extending it by a week. “Partial ‘corona curfew’ imposed in Uttar Pradesh extended till May 17,” ACS Information Navneet Sehgal told news agency ANI. As a result, it is mandatory for people travelling to carry an e-pass. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Lockdown Extended Till May 17 Amid Rising COVID Cases

Step by step guide to get an E-pass:

Visit the official website – rahat.up.nic.in

Go to the e-pass portal

Click on ‘Apply e-pass’

Enter the required details to generate an OTP

Fill the registration form

On filling up the form, the application will be reviewed by the administration, and those approved will get an SMS with the link to the online pass.

The sub-divisional magistrate will issue the e-pass to the individual for movement within the state. Meanwhile, for those travelling out of the state, the Additional District Magistrate will issue an e-pass.

The decision to extend lockdown comes a day after 298 people died from coronavirus and 26,847 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state's infection count to 14,80,315. So far, the infection has claimed 15,170 lives in Uttar Pradesh.