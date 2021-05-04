Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is issuing an e-pass for people who need to go out for getting essential services during the curfew period. The UP government extended the weekend lockdown by two more days in view of the rising coronavirus cases in the state. The restrictions that were slated to be lifted on May 4, will now remain in place till May 6 (Thursday), 7 AM. The Yogi-Adityanath-led cabinet has made it mandatory for anyone venturing out during this period to carry a valid e-pass. Also Read - IPL 2021: Stranded Australian Players May Stay in India or Go Third Country Amid Coronavirus Crisis

How to get an e-pass

Travellers can download the e-pass form available on the official portal of UP Govt Revenue Department — rahat.up.nic.in. The e-pass will be valid for one day for travel within the district, and two days for inter-district movement.

Here are the steps:

Visit the official website – rahat.up.nic.in Go to the e-pass portal Click on ‘Apply e-pass’ Enter the required details to generate an OTP Fill the registration form

On filling up the form, the application will be reviewed by the administration, and those approved will get an SMS with the link to the online pass.

The sub-divisional magistrate will issue the e-pass to the individual for movement within the state. Meanwhile, in case the person has to travel out of the district, the Additional District Magistrate will issue an e-pass.

For those travelling outside the state, the e-pass will be issued by district magistrates.

Notably, all shops and establishments will now remain closed till 7 am on Thursday and only essential services will be allowed.

This is the second time the Yogi government has extended lockdown-like restrictions in the state. Earlier, the UP government had extended the curfew by 24 hours to cover Mondays as well to break the chain of transmission.