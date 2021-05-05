Lucknow: The ongoing lockdown in Uttar Pradesh has been extended till May 10 in Noida and other parts of the state as coronavirus cases fail to decline, informed UP Additional Chief Secretary Navneet Sehgal on Wednesday. As a result, all the restrictions under ‘corona curfew’ will now continue till 7 AM on May 10 (Monday). All shops and establishments will now remain closed during this period. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Lockdown: E-pass Mandatory For Movement Till May 6. Check Details

The UP government had earlier extended the lockdown till 7 AM Thursday and made it mandatory for all travellers to carry an e-pass if they need to step out for essential services during the period. People can apply for the e-pass by visiting the official website – rahat.up.nic.in – and they will not be required to go to any government office. Click HERE to know how.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police has already extended restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC till May 12 to ensure law and order situation and proper distancing amid a surge of COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the e-pass will be required for movement within the district and within Uttar Pradesh during the lockdown period and also for travelling outside the state. Identification documents with a picture like Aadhar or PAN card and GST-related papers (for commercial units) will be required for the online application of the e-pass, officials said.